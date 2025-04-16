Imphal: Rajya Sabha MP and titular king of Manipur, Leishemba Sanajaoba, has sought immediate intervention of the central government regarding the threats and blockades imposed by “Chin-Kuki Militants” and Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) to Meitei Pilgrims at Thangjing Hill in Manipur.

Talking to the media persons at his office in Imphal on Wednesday, L. Sanajaoba asserted that Thangjing Hill holds immense religious and cultural significance for the Meitei community.

The Meiteis from generation to generation have made annual pilgrimages to the hills, worshipping Ibudhou Thangjing, the guardian deity of southern Kangleipak (Manipur). He stated that the current blockade is a blatant violation of their constitutional rights of the country and also a direct assault on its heritage.

Sanajaoba, who is also chief of the Arambai Tenggol, the social and cultural outfit in the state, stated imposition of a blockade and ban on the religious matter is very unfortunate, as India is enjoying a state of securitism.

He also cautioned that if the ban and blockade are persistently imposed for a longer period against the pilgrimages, all sorts of possible steps would be taken in cooperation with the voluntary outfits and the general masses as per the constitution of India.

Notably, six Chin-Kuki groups on April 9, 2025, threatened the Meiteis against going for their annual pilgrimage to the Thangjing Ching (hill) located in the adjoining districts of Bishnupur and Churachandpur.