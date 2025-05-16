Guwahati: Kuki MLAs from Manipur, along with leaders from civil society organizations and representatives of Kuki militant groups currently under suspension of operations, convened a closed-door meeting in Assam’s Guwahati on Friday.

As per sources, the meeting was convened to chart out their next steps amid signs of returning peace in Manipur.

Members from the Kuki community began arriving in Assam’s capital on Wednesday and Thursday and checked into a hotel where they held the confidential discussions, said a member of the Kuki community who is aware of the proceedings to a news agency.

While the specifics of the meeting remain undisclosed, one member reportedly revealed that the central agenda focused on pressing for a separate administration for the Kuki-Zo people within Manipur, under constitutional provisions.

The source also reported that the objective is to ensure that the community can live free from discrimination and marginalisation.

The group also reportedly discussed strategies to present their demand to the central government and explain the rationale behind their call for administrative separation.

Another individual close to the talks said, “With the imposition of President’s Rule and relative calm returning to Manipur, stakeholders are now considering the next steps to secure lasting peace in the region.”

A senior Assam Police official confirmed knowledge of the meeting but noted that the organisers had not informed local authorities. “We became aware of the gathering last evening. As far as we know, around 15 individuals are participating in internal deliberations,” the officer said to a news agency.

The Centre imposed President’s Rule in Manipur on February 13, shortly after Chief Minister N. Biren Singh resigned. Although the current assembly’s term extends until 2027, it remains under suspended animation following months of ethnic unrest.