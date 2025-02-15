Manipur: Kuki-Zo groups seek separate administration amid PR

Imphal: After President’s Rule (PR) was imposed in Manipur and the state assembly was suspended on February 13, two Kuki-Zo organizations, the Kuki Inpi, Manipur (KIM) and the Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF), have renewed their call for a separate administrative region to be carved out of Manipur.

KIM’s Information and Publicity Secretary, Janghaolun Haokip, welcomed the imposition of President’s Rule but stressed that the resignation of Chief Minister N Biren Singh on February 9 would not change the group’s firm demand for a separate administration under Article 239(A) of the Indian Constitution.

Haokip stated that while the invocation of President’s Rule might address the immediate political situation, it would not resolve the deep-rooted crisis in the region. He emphasized that true justice for the Kuki-Zo community can only be achieved through the establishment of a separate administrative region that guarantees security, dignity, and self-governance.

The ITLF leader, Ginza Vualzong, also expressed hope that President’s Rule would bring positive change, seeing it as a potential step closer to a political solution for his community.

Their statements came in response to the BJP’s North East in-charge and Member of Parliament, Sambit Patra’s announcement, reaffirming the party’s stance on the territorial integrity of Manipur.

Patra emphasized that the BJP is committed to peace efforts in the state and vowed that there would be “no compromise” on maintaining the state’s territorial integrity. He further stated that any illegal infiltration would be dealt with severely.