Guwahati: The Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU) of Sadar Hills has announced that it will spend October 3, as ‘Separation Day’.

It has called a 12-hour complete shutdown along National Highway-2 (NH-2), a crucial lifeline route in Manipur, from 6:00 am to 6:00 pm.

In a public notice CoTU stated that the ethnic conflict that erupted on May 3, 2023, remains unresolved nearly three years later.

The organisation blamed the former BJP-led state government under N Biren Singh and MP Sanajaoba responsible for deepening the state’s ethnic divide.

Since the outbreak of violence, CoTU has marked the 3rd of every month in honour of the “brave and beloved brethren and fallen heroes” who, the group stated, defended Kuki-Zo land from encroachment by non-tribal communities.

“This October 3rd will be observed with full fervour as ‘Separation Day’ to remind the Government of India that the Kuki-Zo community has already been physically and demographically separated from the majoritarian Meitei community,” the statement declared.

As part of the observance, all business establishments, academic institutions, and markets along the NH-2 route will remain closed for the day. Exceptions will be made for medical emergencies and funeral processions.

CoTU expressed gratitude for the solidarity shown by the Kuki-Zo community during “these tumultuous years” and called for continued unity in their struggle for emancipation.