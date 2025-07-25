Imphal: The Manipur government has launched a concerted crackdown on illegal immigrants, setting up Special Task Forces (STFs) across all districts to identify, detain, and deport foreign nationals staying without valid travel documents.

The move is part of a nationwide operation initiated by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), aimed at detecting and deporting Bangladeshi, Pakistani, and Rohingya (Myanmar) nationals who are illegally residing in India.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The MHA has issued directives to all States and Union Territories to form dedicated task forces supervised by police officials for this purpose.

In compliance with the MHA’s directive, Manipur has already established detention camps at select locations. These facilities will be used to house illegal immigrants while deportation procedures are underway.

The Manipur Police, in its daily bulletin on Friday, stated that the issue of illegal immigration—especially involving Bangladeshi, Rohingya, and Pakistani nationals—is being handled with utmost seriousness by the state government, considering the rising concern over their presence.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Revised guidelines detailing the process for detection, restriction of movement, and deportation of such individuals have been circulated by the Police Headquarters to all district-level police units.

These include a comprehensive Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to ensure a uniform and coordinated approach in identifying and handling illegal immigrants.

To bolster enforcement, STFs have been activated in every district. These teams are tasked with tracing, verifying, and taking legal action against individuals found residing in the state without valid documentation.

Senior officials are also conducting regular reviews to assess the progress and efficiency of the operations being carried out across the state, the bulletin added.