Manipur: Lui-Ngai-Ni 2025 celebrates Naga Cultural Fusion

Imphal: Hundreds of Nagas from across northeastern India gathered to celebrate Lui-Ngai-Ni 2025, the largest festival for Naga communities, in Katomei, Senapati district, Manipur, on February 15.

The two-day festival, marking the seed-sowing season, was organized by the United Naga Council and hosted by the Naga People’s Organisation, with the theme “Celebrating Naga Cultural Fusion.”

The festival kicked off with the hoisting of the celebration flag by Ng. Lorho, President of the United Naga Council, followed by traditional horn blowing from the Maram Union. The opening ritual offered gratitude to the almighty for the past year’s blessings and prayed for continued prosperity in the coming seasons.

The event featured vibrant cultural performances, including traditional dances by the Joint Tribal Council, folk fusion from B Rakoveine, and a celebratory party. Khashim Vashum, former Manipur minister, was the main celebrant of the opening function.

Lui-Ngai-Ni highlights Naga cultural identity through various dances, songs, indigenous games, and colorful traditional attire.

Recognized as a state holiday in Manipur and listed as one of India’s tourist festivals by the Ministry of Tourism in 1997, the festival continues to celebrate the Naga way of life and community spirit.