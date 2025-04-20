Imphal: A team from the central forces and Manipur police conducted operations at the hotspots of Thoubal district, leading to the detection and uncovering of weapons, ammunition, and explosive devices, official reports said.

In the follow-up raids, two alleged underground activists were also arrested along with 2 two-wheelers, two mobile handsets, Rs 7,810 in cash, and two Aadhaar cards.

After getting intelligence input regarding the presence of anti-socials, the joint team conducted an operation at the Lilong Torbungkhul under the Lilong police station in Manipur’s Thoubal district around 6 pm on Saturday.

The operation terminated with the recovery of seven highly explosive .36 hand grenades, one .303 rifle with some ammunition, and some incriminating documents. The suspected anti-social fled from the scene on sensing the approaching security agency personnel.

In the follow-up operations, two suspected insurgents were also arrested from Salam Mamang Leikai Ketuki Lampak under Patsoi-PS, Imphal West District.

The arrestees were later identified as Kangabam Rohit Singh (30) of Nambol Phoijing Makha Leikai, Ward No. 6, Bishnupur District, and Oinam Bobby Meitei (38) of Chingmeirong Lei Ingkhol, Imphal East District.

The reports added that the arrested persons were involved in extortion activities.

The team also seized three mobile handsets, a wallet containing Rs. 7,810, one Aadhaar card, and two two-wheelers from their possession.