Imphal: The city police arrested a 31-year-old man and seized an illegal firearm, a four-wheeler, and incriminating documents from his possession.

According to police, the accused has been identified as Telheiba Ningombam (31) @ Ken, a resident of Khuyathong in Manipur’s Imphal West district.

Official reports stated that the cops in their routine operation intercepted the alleged accused near the crematorium of Khuyathong crossing under City Police Station, Imphal West District, and frisked him and his vehicle on Monday night.

During the search, the police found the illegal items in his possession.

“When we asked him for any kind of official documentation with him regarding the firearms, he denied having so,” the police said. So, he was booked under the Arms Act, of 1959.

The team recovered one 9mm Pistol along with a magazine loaded with 4 live rounds, one mobile phone, one Aadhaar card and a four-wheeler from his possession.