Imphal: Manipur Police have arrested a 34-year-old man for allegedly spreading false information on social media about a firing incident in Bishnupur district, near the Churachandpur border.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, police said the accused, Rabikanta Konjengbam of Ward No. 3, Maning Leikai in Bishnupur district, was taken into custody from his home on Tuesday night.

The arrest was linked to a Facebook post dated June 15, in which Konjengbam falsely claimed that a firing incident had occurred in Phubala, Bishnupur district.

However, after an investigation, police confirmed that no such incident had occurred. Security forces deployed in the area also verified that there were no reports of gunfire or activity involving Kuki militants.

The loud sounds that raised concern were traced back to the silencer pipe of a tractor’s turbo engine working in a nearby paddy field.

Manipur Police have urged the public not to spread or believe unverified information. They warned that strict legal action would be taken against anyone circulating false or misleading content that could incite panic or unrest.

Reaffirming their commitment to public safety and peace, police also appealed to citizens to cooperate with law enforcement agencies and report any suspicious activity or information related to illegal arms to the nearest police station or the Central Control Room.