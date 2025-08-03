Guwahati: Thousands of Kolhapur residents marched in silence on Sunday, urging authorities to bring back 36-year-old elephant Mahadevi, also known as Madhuri, from the Vantara Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre in Gujarat’s Jamnagar.

Former MP Raju Shetty led the march, which began in Nandani and ended at the district collectorate.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Protesters submitted a memorandum demanding Mahadevi’s return to her longtime home, the Shri Jinsen Bhattarak Pattacharya Mahaswami Jain monastery in Nandani, where she had lived for over three decades.

State health minister Prakash Abitkar told reporters that Vantara officials, during a Friday meeting in Kolhapur, assured cooperation in facilitating Mahadevi’s return.

Authorities had earlier relocated the elephant to Gujarat’s Radhe Krishna Temple Elephant Welfare Trust under Vantara following a Bombay High Court order issued on July 16.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The decision came after an NGO raised concerns about Mahadevi’s deteriorating health and signs of psychological distress with both the Maharashtra Forest Department and a Supreme Court-appointed High-Powered Committee (HPC). The Supreme Court later upheld the High Court’s directive on July 25.

BJP MP Dhananjay Mahadik and Shiv Sena MP Dhairyasheel Mane, both from Kolhapur district, are actively working with the central government to file an affidavit in the Supreme Court, seeking Mahadevi’s return. Mahadik also met Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav on Thursday and submitted a formal request.

In an Instagram post, Vantara stated that they are focusing on understanding Mahadevi’s needs and ensuring her comfort. “It’s not just about treatment,” the post read, “but about helping her feel at ease and live life on her own terms.”

Mahadevi, reportedly brought from Karnataka to Kolhapur in 1992 at the age of three, allegedly killed the monastery’s chief priest in 2017. She now suffers from foot rot, overgrown toenails, arthritis, and exhibits stereotypic behaviors such as constant head bobbing, symptoms often associated with psychological trauma from prolonged solitary captivity.

Vantara’s facility offers hydrotherapy, advanced veterinary treatment, and opportunities for Mahadevi to socialise with other elephants, factors the HPC deemed critical for her recovery.

Public sentiment in Kolhapur remains strong. According to local leaders, many residents have ported out of Jio mobile services in protest, associating the telecom company with Reliance-owned Vantara. Congress MLC Satej Patil stated that over 2 lakh people have signed petitions demanding Mahadevi’s return to the Jain monastery. These petitions will be sent to the President of India by speed post.

Vantara, developed by Reliance Industries, spans over 3,000 acres and is described as a sanctuary dedicated to the rescue and recovery of wildlife. The name “Vantara” originates from Sanskrit, where “Vana” means forest and “Antara” means within, signifying a space “within the forest” for animal care and rehabilitation.