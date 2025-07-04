Imphal: A 41-year-old man was arrested by the Imphal East district police in Manipur on Thursday night after an illegal firearm and live ammunition were found in his possession during a routine operation, officials confirmed.

The accused, identified as Thokchom Rajesh Meitei, a resident of Bamon Kampu Mayai Leikai in Imphal East, was intercepted near the Bamon Kampu Makha Leikai area under Irilbung police station limits.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Acting on routine surveillance duties, the police stopped and frisked both the suspect and his vehicle.

During the search, the police recovered a .32 pistol along with a magazine, a .32mm live round, one 7.62x30mm AK rifle live round, a two-wheeler, and several incriminating documents. Upon being asked for legal documentation regarding the firearm, Meitei reportedly failed to produce any.

Following the seizure, Meitei was taken into custody and booked under the Arms Act, 1959, as amended by the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023. The recovered items and the accused were subsequently handed over to the Irilbung police station for further legal action.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!