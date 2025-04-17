Manipur: Mark Haokip rearrested in new case after NIA bail

Imphal: Mark Thangmang Haokip, president of the self-declared “Government of People’s Democratic Republic of Kukiland,” was rearrested by Manipur Police on Wednesday, shortly after being released on bail in a case handled by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Imphal West.

Haokip is accused of being involved in a conspiracy aimed at secession from India and of waging, or attempting to wage, war against the Indian government. His latest arrest comes in connection with a separate case following his release from NIA custody.

Originally arrested on May 24, 2022, from a residence in Kishangarh, New Delhi, Haokip faced charges stemming from a social media post that allegedly promoted enmity between different communities.

He was granted bail by the Special Judge of the NIA Court, Imphal West, on Tuesday, upon furnishing a personal recognizance bond of Rs 3 lakh along with two sureties of the same amount. The bail application was submitted by his wife, Lhainikim Lhouvum alias Kikim, a resident of Churachandpur, with earlier bail pleas filed in January and March 2023.

Authorities also allege that Haokip, along with three others—K.S. Kipgen (Secretary of Administration), Lunkhohao Haokip (Secretary of Political Affairs), and C.S.K. Mate (Press Secretary)—used social media platforms to spread propaganda, incite communal hatred, and provoke unrest in pursuit of the separatist goal of establishing ‘Kukiland.’

