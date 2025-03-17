Imphal: A devastating fire, suspected to have been caused by an electrical short circuit, destroyed a pharmacy-cum-clinic along with medical supplies worth lakhs in Thoubal district, Manipur, officials reported on Monday.

The establishment, owned by Dr Boyboy, 50, a resident of Lilong, was completely gutted in the blaze that broke out around 7:30 PM on Sunday.

The fire engulfed the semi-pucca building at Lilong Ushoipokpi Bazaar on National Highway 102, reducing it to ashes before fire tenders could arrive.

Three fire engines two from Thoubal district headquarters and one from Imphal rushed to the spot but were unable to save the structure.

Locals, who were engaged in Yaoshang sports festivities nearby, said the flames spread rapidly, leaving no time to salvage valuables.

Authorities have yet to assess the total extent of the damage, with an official evaluation expected soon.