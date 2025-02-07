Manipur Meira Paibis call for N Biren Singh's resignation

Imphal: Hundreds of Meira-Paibis staged a protest demonstration demanding the resignation of Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh and the arresting village volunteers (VVs).

The Meira Paibis claimed that these VVs were rendering their best services for the protection and preservation of the territorial integrity of Manipur.

The protest was organised at the Tulihal Kolapur Community Hall of the Malom near the International Airport, Imphal.

They also demanded the immediate resignation of the Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh from his post and the release of jailed VVs as well as revocation of the Armed Forces (Special Power) Act 1958 from Manipur.

The Joint Meira Paibis of the Malom Tulihal – Mamang Leikai, Mayai Leikai, and Maning Leikai organised the protest from 9 am to 4 pm on Friday.

On the sideline of the protest, K Anita, president of the Joint Meira Paibi, Malom, told the newsmen that the arrests of VVs by the joint team from the central and state forces under the folding of the AFSPA are uncalled for at this prevailing situation in this strife state.

She alleged that the incumbent chief minister and some of his council of ministers are using the power on the dark side.

She urged them to resign from their posts immediately.

“The VVs saved us from the clutches of the foes”, she said.