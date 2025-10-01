Imphal: The Meira Paibis, the women vigilante groups of the Kadangband village in Imphal West district, staged a sit-in protest against the arrest of a local village volunteer by the commandos of the Manipur police.

The protest was organised a day after the central security forces and Manipur police commandos arrested one Sanasam Sanatomba Singh, also called Naoton (54), a resident of Kadangband Mayai Leikai, Imphal West district, on September 29.

The placards being held by the women protesters read, “Release the innocent village volunteer immediately,” and “Down with government forces for arresting the innocent.” The protest was held after the police claimed that Sansam Sanatomba Singh was an active cadre of the proscribed People’s Liberation Army, the armed wing of the banned Revolutionary People’s Front

The police report that Sanasam Sanatomba Singh, also known as Naoton (54) of Kadangband Mayai Leikai, Imphal West district, was arrested from the locality of his residence under Lamsang-PS.

From his possession, incriminating articles, including two INSAS LMG magazines, two camouflage helmets, five bulletproof (BP) plates, four BP vests, and one mobile phone, were recovered.