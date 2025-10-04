Imphal: Central paramilitary personnel, in a special operation, rescued a 35-year-old man, a Meitei who had strayed into Kangpokpi district, where the Kuki-Zo tribal community observed Separation Day at the Martyrs’ Cemetery on Friday.

According to Manipur police reports issued on Saturday, security forces rescued Soyam Sanayamba Thomas (35), a resident of Thamnapokpi village under Yaingangpokpi police station in Imphal East district.

He had strayed into Twinomjang village in Kangpokpi district.

The police reported that the rescued individual has been safely handed over to his family.

The Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU) in Kangpokpi district observed the 29th Separation Day at the Martyrs’ Cemetery on Friday, calling for a 12-hour complete shutdown along National Highway-2 (NH-102), a crucial lifeline route in Manipur, from 6:00 am to 6:00 pm.

The outfit reiterated its long-standing demand for a separate administration for the Kuki-Zo people in Manipur.

The Meiteis face de facto restrictions on entering Kuki-dominated areas of Manipur due to the ongoing ethnic violence that began in May 2023.

This violence has caused significant displacement and a hardening of internal boundaries, making travel unsafe or prohibited for members of opposing communities.

Heavily guarded buffer zones, manned by security forces, separate the Meitei-dominated Imphal Valley from the Kuki-dominated hill districts.

Kuki groups have repeatedly warned Meiteis against crossing these areas.

Kuki civil society groups have stated that there will be no free movement of Meitei civilians on key routes, such as National Highway-2, which passes through Kuki-dominated territory.