Imphal: The wife of a 54-year-old man belonging to the Meitei community, who has been missing since November 25, staged a protest in Manipur‘s Kangpokpi district on Saturday.

Laishram Ongbi Koijam Bela Rani, 50, the wife of Kamalbabu Laishram, staged the sit-in protest at the entrance of the 57th Mountain Division at Leimakhong Army Camp.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The protest, supported by several Meira Paibis, drew hundreds of demonstrators who gathered outside the camp, chanting slogans like “57th Mountain Division, down down!” and “We want Kamalbabu alive!”

This marked the fifth consecutive day of intense protests at the camp, triggered by the mysterious disappearance of Kamalbabu from the premises on November 25.

Singh, a native of Cachar district in Assam, and a resident of Khukrul in Imphal West, has been reported missing since November 25.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Singh, a works supervisor for a contractor engaged by the Military Engineering Services (MES) at Leimakhong Military Station in Kangpokpi, had left his residence to report to work.

His family and the local community have expressed deep concern and suspicion surrounding the incident.

Laishram Rani presented evidence that her husband entered the camp on the day of his disappearance, as confirmed by entry records and CCTV footage. However, the absence of any corresponding exit record has fueled speculation about his fate.

“I was informed that evening that my husband had vanished. His phone was switched off,” she said, her voice heavy with emotion. “I demand the safe return of my husband. The army, where he was last seen, must take responsibility for finding him,” she added.

Despite growing public outcry, the army authorities have yet to release an official statement regarding the incident.