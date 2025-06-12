Guwahati: Fears are mounting for the fate of two cabin crew members from Northeast India who were reportedly onboard Air India flight AI-171.

The flight, bound for London Gatwick from Ahmedabad, crashed shortly after take-off earlier on Thursday evening, from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport.

According to unverified reports, Air India crew members Kongbrailatpam Nganthoi Sharma from Manipur and Singson Lamnunthem, believed to be from Mizoram were reportedly onboard the aircraft.

The Boeing 787-8 aircraft, carrying 242 passengers and crew members, departed Ahmedabad at 13:38 IST. While the precise nature of the accident has not yet been disclosed, authorities have confirmed that injured passengers are receiving treatment at nearby hospitals. The extent of casualties remains unconfirmed, but concerns are high for all individuals on the flight.

Among the 242 individuals on the flight, 169 are Indian nationals, 53 British nationals, 7 Portuguese nationals, and 1 Canadian national.

Air India has established a dedicated passenger information hotline at 1800 5691 444 to assist concerned family members and provide ongoing updates. The names of the two Northeast Indian cabin crew members emerged from an unverified Gentec Crew List circulating for the ill-fated AI-171.

National Leaders Express Grief

The President of India, Droupadi Murmu, conveyed her deep distress over the catastrophic crash. “I am deeply distressed to learn about the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad. It is a heart-rending disaster. My thoughts and prayers are with the affected people. The nation stands with them in this hour of indescribable grief,” read a post from the official Twitter account of Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also shared his condolences on X, stating, “The tragedy in Ahmedabad has stunned and saddened us. It is heartbreaking beyond words. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with everyone affected by it. Have been in touch with Ministers and authorities who are working to assist those affected.”

Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla expressed profound sorrow over the incident. Raj Bhavan Manipur released a statement: “The Hon’ble Governor of Manipur has expressed deep sorrow over the tragic and shocking incident of an aircraft crash that occurred during a flight from Ahmedabad to London. He has prayed to the Almighty for the speedy recovery of all those injured in this unfortunate mishap.”