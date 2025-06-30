Guwahati: Inner Manipur MP A. Bimol Akoijam on Sunday criticized security forces of blocking his entry into Phougakchou-Ikhai Makha Leikai Keithel (Bazar) in Bishnupur district, a part of his own constituency, despite heavy deployment of the Indian Army in the area.

In a sharp post on X (formerly Twitter), Akoijam said authorities stopped him while allowing civilians from other communities, including Pangals (Muslims), to move freely through the same location.

“I, an elected Member of Lok Sabha, was stopped from visiting a part of my own constituency while others walked through unhindered , right in front of me,” he wrote.

Calling it a blatant example of bias, Akoijam accused the state of enforcing an “imaginary and unconstitutional” buffer zone that, he claimed, reinforces a communal divide in Manipur.

He alleged that the government is “nurturing a communally founded division” under the guise of security, and said such policies only deepen the ongoing crisis in the state.

“Only honest and determined efforts can solve the issue, not lies and cynical approaches,” he added, tagging national leaders and authorities, including the Prime Minister’s Office, the Union Home Ministry, and top Congress figures.

Akoijam’s remarks come amid growing concern over restricted access and militarized zones in the strife-torn region, where tensions between communities continue to simmer.