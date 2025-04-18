Manipur-Myanmar border on high alert after explosives and firearms recovered

Imphal: Security agencies in India have issued a high alert along the Manipur-Myanmar border following the recovery of a significant cache of explosives and firearms, officials confirmed on Friday.

The alert was sounded after central security forces, in coordination with local police, launched a swift operation on Thursday in the Saivom village area under Tengnoupal police station in Manipur’s Tengnoupal district. This region lies close to the Myanmar border and has recently seen heightened tensions.

Acting on intelligence inputs suggesting the presence of armed insurgents attempting to establish a foothold in Manipur, security personnel conducted a targeted search using a metal-detecting sniffing dog. The operation resulted in the seizure of a large quantity of weapons and explosive materials.

Recovered items include two country-made 9mm pistols with magazines, four rounds of 9mm ammunition, 10 improvised explosive devices (IEDs), eight hand grenades, and eight Pompi shells—four large and four small.

Officials revealed that intelligence reports had warned of increased activity by anti-social elements in the border areas, raising concerns about potential security threats. The confiscated arms and explosives have been handed over to the local police station for further legal action under relevant sections of the law.

Security forces continue to maintain heightened vigilance in the region to prevent any escalation of insurgent activity.