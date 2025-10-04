Imphal: Former Manipur Chief Minister Nongthombam Biren Singh, along with three BJP MLAs, flew down in the national capital from Imphal airport to press the central leaders, including the Prime Minister and the Union Home Minister, for reinstallation of a BJP-led popular government at the earliest.

N Biren Singh, a leader of the BJP Manipur Pradesh, was accompanied by three BJP MLAs – Heikham Dingo, Tongbram Robindro, and Dr. Sapam Ranjan, and they are currently in New Delhi on Saturday in a renewed move widely seen by the political observers as a push to restore a popularly elected government in the state.

Former cabinet minister and MLA Leishangthem Susindro Meitei, who is currently in Guwahati, is also expected to join the delegation in the national capital.

There are also reported that additional MLAs, Konthoujam Govindas and Thounaojam Shyamkumar, loyal to N Biren Singh, will follow to strengthen the team to press the central leaders, reports from the state BJP unit.

The political observers believe that the visit by N. Biren Singh and the BJP team comes amid growing demands for the immediate installation of a government from certain quarters that reflects the will of the people.

Reports stated that the delegation is expected to meet BJP Northeast Coordinator Sambit Patra before seeking an appointment with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, though no official confirmation has been made regarding meetings with the Prime Minister or the BJP National President.

Amid mounting criticism from political quarters and civil society for the prolonged absence of elected governance in the state, the President’s Rule has now been extended until February 13, 2026. Manipur has been under President’s Rule since February 13, 2025, following N. Biren Singh’s resignation as Chief Minister on February 9 in the midst of ethnic turmoil that cost the lives of over 260 individuals, and approximately 60,000 people of the two warring communities were displaced since May 2, 2023, due to communal violence.