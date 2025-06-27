Imphal: Two Tangkhul Naga organizations have issued a 24-hour ultimatum demanding prompt action against the Kukis allegedly involved in a road rage incident, which was followed by a mob attack on a Winger vehicle heading to the Ukhrul district headquarters in Manipur.

In a joint statement, the Katho Katamnao Long and the Tangkhul Naga Valley Students’ Association (TNVSA) alleged that certain anti-social elements from the Kuki community residing along the Ukhrul-Imphal road (NH-202) were responsible for the attack.

The Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Litan Police confirmed that the incident took place around 7.15 pm on Thursday at Mongkot Chepu village, under the jurisdiction of the Litan police station in Ukhrul district.

The attack left a female passenger and the driver injured. However, no police case has been registered so far.

According to reports, the incident began when two individuals on a kinetic bike aggressively overtook a Winger van. In response, the van driver reportedly shouted, “Overtake properly.”

This provoked the bikers to stop the van. One of them, allegedly a Kuki, assaulted the driver in a fit of rage. Shortly afterward, a mob gathered, attacked the vehicle, broke its windshield, and injured the driver and passengers.

The two Naga bodies strongly condemned the incident, reiterating that it was perpetrated by members of the Kuki community living along the NH-202 stretch.

They further accused the allegedly intoxicated village chief of Mongkot Chepu of threatening both the passengers and the driver.

In their warning, the two student organizations threatened severe repercussions if their demands were not met.

They stated that they would block all movement of Kukis along the NH-202 and ban their presence in Ukhrul district, which is predominantly inhabited by Tangkhul Nagas.