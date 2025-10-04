Imphal: National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested one more Kuki militant in connection with the brutal killing of four innocents, including a father-son duo, at Ningthoukhong Kha Khunou near a water treatment plant in Manipur’s Bishnupur district adjoining Churachandpur.

A report on Saturday stated that a team from the NIA and Assam Rifles reportedly apprehended Jamkhogin Guite, also called Jamkhogin Lupho and Pepsi (26), a resident of Tol-bung village, Chandel district, and son of (L) Songam Guite.

The arrest occurred on the intervening night of October 1 and 2, along with five other cadres of the proscribed United Kuki National Army (UKNA) from a hideout in Henglep area in Manipur’s Churachandpur district.

He was captured in connection with a case registered at NIA regarding the Ningthoukhong Kha Khunou massacre of January 18, 2024.

On that fateful day, the Kuki militants belonging to the banned UKNA, KNA, and KNF, armed with sophisticated weapons, murdered four civilians belonging to the Meitei community. The victims were identified as Oinam Bamonjao, his son Oinam Manitomba, Thiyam Somorendro, and Ningthoujam Nabadip, all from Ningthoukhong Kha Khunou.

An NIA team took Jamkhogin Guite to Guwahati from Imphal Airport on October 2, 2025, around 5.30 pm.

The report also stated that Jamkhogin Guite was also allegedly accused of being involved in attacking and storming the offices of the District Commissioner, Churachandpur, and SP Churachandpur in February 2024. He had undergone treatment at Guwahati after he sustained a bullet injury in the police action to control the unruly mob.

In compliance with an order of the Ministry of Home Affairs issued on February 2, 2024, a case was re-registered by NIA Imphal under different sections of the UA(P) Act and the Arms Act after an FIR was already registered at the Bishnupur police station.

Additionally, the NIA had already arrested Luminsei Kipgen, also known as Langingmang and Mang and Levis (35) of Mamong village, Churachandpur district, in the Ningthoukhong Massacre case, the report added.