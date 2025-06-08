Guwahati: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has apprehended three individuals in connection with a fatal ambush on security forces in Manipur last year, an incident that claimed the lives of two police commandos and injured several others, an official said on Sunday.

The official stated that the brutal assault occurred on January 17, 2024, when heavily armed insurgents targeted an Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB) post and other security personnel in Moreh, Tengnoupal district, near the Indo-Myanmar border.

According to the NIA statement, one of the key arrests is Thangminlen Mate, a prominent operative of the banned insurgent group Kuki Inpi Tengnoupal (KIT). Security forces suspect Mate, a resident of Tengnoupal, played a central role in planning and executing the ambush.

Police apprehended him in Silchar, Assam, on May 19, 2025, and the authority produced him before the NIA Court. Later they remanded him to judicial custody at Central Jail, Guwahati.

The NIA arrested Kamginthang Gangte of the Kuki National Army (KNA) and Hentinthang Kipgen alias Thangneo Kipgen of the Village Volunteers group in Imphal on June 6, 2025. The court granted them transit remand until June 9, allowing the NIA to transfer them to the NIA Special Court in Guwahati.

The NIA alleges all three individuals were part of the conspiracy and execution of the ambush, which it is investigating under case number RC-05/2024/NIA/IMP.