Guwahati: Nikhil Okram from Manipur has been officially bestowed the prestigious title of Mister International India 2025 by Mega Entertainment.

This significant achievement paves the way for Nikhil to represent the nation at the highly anticipated Mister International Pageant, scheduled to unfold in the Philippines in December 2025.

Okram earned national recognition after he recently won as one of the three champions at the 14th Set Wet Mega Mister North East 2025, representing the vibrant region.

The rigorous national selection process, meticulously guided by Abhijeet Singha, National Director of Mister International India and Founder of Mega Entertainment, was based purely on merit, ultimately leading to Okram’s selection to represent India on the global platform.

A native of Imphal, Nikhil Okram is currently pursuing a Bachelor’s degree in Physical Education at Manipur University. Moreover, he actively supports community development beyond his academic pursuits by serving in the National Service Scheme (NSS), where he leads youth development and welfare initiatives across Manipur.

Kavita Keisham, Manipur State Director of Mega Entertainment, expressed her excitement about this milestone. “Nikhil has always demonstrated exceptional dedication and spirit. His selection to represent India is not just a personal victory but a triumph for Manipur and the entire Northeast,” Keisham stated. “I urge everyone to support him as he carries our hopes to the international stage.”

Okram’s inspiring progression from a state finalist to a national representative underscores the Northeast’s growing influence and valuable contributions to India’s fashion, lifestyle, and youth empowerment movements. He now joins a distinguished group of talents from the region who have previously brought honor to India on international platforms.

Life’s Purple, a Guwahati-based PR and Reputation Management agency, is the official PR Partner of Mega Entertainment.

During Nikhil Okram’s tenure as Mister International India, Life’s Purple has advised him on reputation management and provided media training, ensuring he confidently navigates both national and global spotlights with poise.

With a strong educational foundation, a commitment to social service, and undeniable personal charisma, Nikhil Okram stands ready to represent India with pride, grace, and purpose at Mister International 2025, marking another major step in the region’s journey toward global recognition.