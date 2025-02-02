Manipur: NRFM leader arrested with Pistol, extorted money in Imphal

Imphal: A joint team of central and state police arrested a leader of the outlawed National Revolutionary Front of Manipur (NRFM) from Imphal, Manipur on Saturday.

The operation was conducted at an underground hideout in Khumbong bazaar, Imphal West district.

The arrested individual, identified as Meitram Somorjit Singh alias Pibarel was found in possession of a .32 pistol with ammunition, five mobile handsets, and incriminating documents. Additionally, a wallet containing Rs 8,000 in cash was recovered.

According to police, Singh was involved in extorting money from various places in the Imphal West district, particularly in Khumbong bazaar and its surrounding areas, over the past few months.

The NRFM, formed on September 11, 2011, was previously known as the United Revolutionary Front.

