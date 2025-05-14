Imphal: The Government of the People’s Republic of Nagalim (GPRN), the political wing of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN-IM), has welcomed the upcoming fifth edition of the Shirui Lily Festival, scheduled from May 20 to 24, 2025, in Ukhrul district, Manipur.

The NSCN (IM), currently engaged in peace talks with the Indian government, shared its message of support through an official press release issued on Wednesday.

In the statement, NSCN (IM) conveyed its goodwill toward the festival and commended its aim of promoting environmental awareness and sustainable tourism in the eastern region.

The group also warned that it would not tolerate any attempts to disrupt tourism or target specific communities during the Shirui Lily Festival.

According to the statement, the festival, which highlights the endangered state flower of Manipur, also aims to raise awareness about environmental conservation and celebrate the cultural heritage of the Tangkhul Naga and other Naga communities.

The warning came in response to an earlier declaration by the Kuki Zo Village Volunteers–Eastern Zone (KZVV-EZ), which barred members of the Meitei community from entering or passing through Kuki-inhabited areas, including for the purpose of attending the festival.

Several Kuki villages lie along the route from Imphal to Ukhrul.

Calling the KZVV-EZ directive a “direct challenge,” NSCN (IM) cautioned that it would treat any similar statements, whether in print or on social media, as an affront to the NSCN and the broader Naga communities across the Northeast.

The NSCN also rejected KZVV-EZ’s claim that parts of Ukhrul district inhabited by Kukis belonged to a so-called “Kukiland.”

“We will not tolerate any attempt by KZVV-EZ to disrupt the flow of tourists by targeting any particular community traveling to Ukhrul or Shirui village,” the NSCN stated. “Let it be known clearly—Kukiland’s claimed jurisdiction does not cover even an inch of Naga territory in the Ukhrul region.”