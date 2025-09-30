Imphal: Manipur on Tuesday paid homage to a social activist, great politician, leader of the Communist Party of India, and revolutionary social activist who died in 1951 at the foothills of the Anggo Hills, now in Myanmar.

Governor of Manipur, Ajay Kumar Bhalla, graced the observance of Jana Neta Irawat Day, 2025, held at Irawat Square, Lilashing Khongnangkhong, Thangmeiband, Imphal. On the occasion, the Governor paid floral tributes at the statue of Jana Neta Hijam Irawat.

Jana Neta Hijam Irawat (1896–1951), widely revered as Lamyanba, was a prominent social reformer, political leader, and freedom fighter of Manipur. He championed the cause of the poor, peasants, and workers, striving for equality and social justice throughout his life. His relentless efforts in promoting education, uplifting the downtrodden, and his revolutionary zeal for progress and prosperity of the state remain a lasting legacy.

Hijam Irawat, also known as Jana Neta (Meeyamgi Luchingba in Manipuri) Hijam Irawat, was a politician and leader of the Communist Party of India and a revolutionary social activist from Manipur.

He fought against the social evils of society. He was later jailed for supporting the second Nupi Lan, 1939. In the June/July 1948 election to the Manipur Assembly, Irabot won from the Utlou Constituency.

Irawat could not attend the first meeting of the Manipur Legislative Assembly held on 18 October 1948 because of the warrant against him. Irawat formed the underground Communist Party of Manipur on 29 October 1948 and carried out an armed struggle against the government.

He died on 26 September 1951 at the foothills of the Anggo Hills, now in Myanmar.

Several MLAs, the Chief Secretary, the Home Secretary, the Additional Chief Secretary (Tribal Affairs and Hills), Commissioners, senior officers, and other distinguished guests, also attended the observance and joined in paying homage to the great leader on his birth anniversary