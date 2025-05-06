Imphal: Manipur Police on Monday successfully apprehended an active cadre belonging to the People’s Liberation Army (PLA), the armed wing of the banned Revolutionary People’s Front (PLA/RPF).

The arrest occurred in the vicinity of Sawombung bridge in Sawombung Kabui Khunjao, an area falling under the Lamlai police station in Imphal-East District.

The arrested individual has been identified by the police as Moiranthem Oken, also known as Somorjit, who is 55 years old and a resident of Khurai Kongpal Laishram Leikai, situated in Imphal East District.

According to police reports, Oken was actively involved in extortion activities targeting various shops located within the Imphal area.

During the arrest, law enforcement officials recovered a substantial amount of incriminating material from Oken’s possession. This included a 9 mm pistol that was loaded with eight live rounds in its magazine, along with an additional 9 mm pistol magazine containing five live rounds.

Furthermore, a hand grenade and a detonator were seized, indicating the dangerous nature of the individual’s activities. Authorities also confiscated three mobile phones and a sling bag from the arrested PLA cadre.

Following the initial arrest, the police conducted an interrogation of Moiranthem Oken, which subsequently led to another significant operation.

This follow-up action took place at Heibonglok hills, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Sekmai police station in Imphal West district. During this operation, a considerable cache of arms and explosives was recovered.

The recovered items included an AK rifle along with one magazine, a modified .303 rifle that was without a magazine, and a pistol accompanied by one magazine. Additionally, a high explosive grenade without a detonator was found, along with a defective .36 HE hand grenade that had been wrapped with black cello tape.

The recovered weaponry also included a Chinese hand grenade and a 2-inch Mortar HE MK 1 bomb. Furthermore, authorities seized three bulletproof vests, which were green in color, and six plates suspected to be used as body protection, consisting of two plastic plates and four iron plates.