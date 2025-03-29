Imphal: Manipur Police on Friday, arrested an individual linked with an underground group at the Sekmaijin area in Kakching District, which led to the recovery of a substantial cache of arms, ammunition, and warlike stores of weapons.

Official reports stated that the Police identified the arrested individual as Mangi (35) of Sekmaijin, Kakching District, linked with the proscribed Prepak outfit.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Police said, from his on-spot interrogation, the police followed a flash operation at Wabagai Buffalo farm areas in the same district on Friday night.

The operation that lasted around three hours recovered a large cache of arms, ammunition, explosives, and other jungle items.

The recovered items included a Single Barrel Gun, six 5.56 INSAS live rounds, eleven 7.62 AK live rounds, 3 Chinese grenades, a Molotov cocktail, one HE 36 Hand Grenade, a detonator, 2 containers with 05 detonator, three 12 Bore live rounds, one handset TPT-T5, 27 .303 empty case, 13 7.62 mm empty case, 3 long range Tear Smoke shell, 1 Tear Smoke shell (normal), 2 long range Tear Smoke shell (SART), one Tear Gas Hand Grenade (CN), one torch light, one BP Vest cover without plate, a pair of hunting boot, a standard finisher bag, 5 polythenes, the police added.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!