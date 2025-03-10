Imphal: Manipur police arrested twelve militants from various underground groups, including two females, along with a four-wheeler, 12 mobile phones, several incriminating documents, and demand letters, according to a post on X.

These arrests mark the highest number in a day since the imposition of President’s Rule on February 13. The police made the arrests from different parts of the strife-ridden state in the past 24 hours.

The arrested individuals include suspected members of the banned Kangleipak Communist Party-People’s War (KCP-PWG group), People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak- Progressive (Prepak-Pro), United People’s Party of Kangleipak (UPPK), Kanglei Yaol Kanna Lup (KYKL), and National Revolutionary Front of Manipur (NRFM).

They transported arms and ammunition, extorted money from the general public, private firms, and government officials through their illegal activities. Their ages range from 22 to 39 years. Among those arrested, five were from Prepak-Pro, three from UPPK, two from KCP (PWG), and one each from KYKL and NRFM.

The police stated that 11 of the militants were arrested from the Manipur Valley districts, while one KYKL cadre was apprehended by central security forces at the Manipur-Myanmar border, near Pillar number 79 under Moreh Police Station.

These militant groups demand a common agenda to restore the lost sovereignty of Manipur, a region that merged with the Indian Union in 1949.