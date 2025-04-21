Imphal: The commandos of the Manipur police, assisted by the central forces, have arrested three alleged members of the newly formed outlawed outfit Amour of Manipur (AMO) and rescued three women and a male in a special operation conducted in Langol Laimanai of the Imphal West district.

Based on specific input that the AMO has been demanding a huge amount of money in connection with a case, the anti-extortion unit of the Manipur police commandos, in cooperation with the central forces, launched an operation during the past 36 hours.

During the operation, the joint team rescued four persons, including three women who were wrongfully confined in a house located at Langol Laimanai under the Lamphel police station in Imphal West district.

The police report stated that three accused persons were arrested in connection with the case, namely Thangjam Basanti Leima (50) of Thongjao Mayai Leikai, Waikhom Geeta Devi (36) of Changangei, and Kangabam Sundari Devi (57) of Changangei Uchekon.

The above three accused persons, led by Th. Basanti Leima demanded Rs 5,00,000 from the victim regarding the elopement-related matter. However, the names of the rescued persons were withheld, the police added. Further, they were found to be members of an organization called AMO.

