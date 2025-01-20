Imphal: Manipur Police arrested 3 fraudsters including an official of the District Commissioner of Tamenglong (district), Manipur who had been operating a counterfeit Inner Line Permit (ILP) racket at Jiribam areas under Jiribam Police Station.

According to a police report, some incriminating documents and various official seals were recovered from them.

Arrests and seizures were made when one Sambabu Rabidas, son of (Late) Babulal Rabidas of Kaptanpur part-16 near 1046 No. LP School, Rangirkhari of Jiribam district was found with a fake Labour ILP allegedly issued by the Deputy Commissioner’s Office, Tamenglong.

Following this, two more fraudsters identified as Jitendra Kumar, a staff member of the DC Office, Tamenglong, and Gaiphulung Bosco Pamei, who works in the ILP issuing section of the same office were arrested.

Police said that the ILP counterfeit operation was conducted during the period from January 9, 2025, till January 19.

The crackdown is part of efforts to combat illegal immigration and maintain the authenticity of the ILP system in Manipur.

The report said that a case has been registered, and investigations are underway.