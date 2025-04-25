Manipur police arrest 8 insurgents, recover arms and ammunition

Imphal: Manipur Police, with support from central forces, arrested eight insurgents and recovered a cache of arms, ammunition, and other military items from Imphal West and Imphal East districts on Thursday.

According to an official statement, the arrested individuals belong to different underground groups, including three cadres from the United National Liberation Front (UNLF-Pambei), two from the People’s Liberation Army (PLA), and three from the Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP).

Following initial arrests from multiple hideouts, security forces launched a major operation at a specific location based on intelligence inputs.

This led to the recovery of significant military equipment from the foothills of the Langol hill range (western side) under the jurisdiction of Lamphel Police Station in Imphal West.

Recovered items include a U.S.-made 9 mm pistol with magazine, ten rounds of 9 mm ammunition, a wireless set with adapter and charger, a torchlight (without battery), twelve knives, a pair of shoes, a bulletproof jacket (without plate), a sleeping bag, and a camouflage T-shirt.

The arrested insurgents and seized items have been handed over to the respective police stations for further legal proceedings. Authorities are continuing their investigation.