Imphal: Central and state forces arrested four individuals from separate underground groups, including one woman, during a series of operations across the three valley districts of Manipur Imphal West, Imphal East, and Kakching on Tuesday.

Among those arrested were two active cadres of the banned Kangleipak Communist Party – People’s War Group (KCP-PWG), who were captured from two different hideouts in the Imphal East district.

A female member of the Kangleipak Communist Party – Nongdrenkhomba group (KCP-N) was apprehended at her residence in Imphal West district.

Additionally, a member of the Kanglei Yaol Kanna Lup (KYKL/SOREPA) was arrested in the Imphal West district in a separate operation. The final arrest was of an activist from the People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (Prepak), who was detained in the Imphal East district.

The individuals, aged between 20 and 42 years, were allegedly involved in extortion activities, demanding and threatening the public for money in the valley districts.

Authorities recovered several incriminating documents, including demand letters, and five mobile phones from the detainees. However, no weapons were seized during the operation.

The arrested individuals and the seized items were handed over to the respective police stations for further investigation.