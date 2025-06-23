Imphal: Manipur Police, with support from central security forces, conducted coordinated operations on Sunday that led to the arrest of five individuals linked to proscribed militant organisations and the recovery of a substantial cache of arms and ammunition.

One active cadre of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA), identified as Sanasam Rajesh Meitei (35) of Hiyangthang Mayai Leikai in Imphal West, was apprehended from the Nambol area.

Police stated that Meitei had been involved in extortion activities targeting educational institutions and private clinics.

Following his arrest, further operations were carried out across various locations in Imphal East, resulting in the detention of four members of the People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (Progressive), or PREPAK (Progressive).

The arrested individuals have been identified as Thingbaijam Philip Singh of Kongba Kshtri Leikai; Lourembam Kumar Meitei alias Kanto of Houbam Marak, currently residing at Sawombung Relief Camp; Laishram Haridas alias Holaiba of Uripok Sorbon Thingnel; and Yumnam Akash Singh of Hiyanglam Awang Leikai in Kakching district.

Acting on information provided by the detainees, security personnel uncovered a temporary insurgent camp in the foothills of Kalika, under the jurisdiction of Porompat Police Station in Imphal East.

A significant quantity of arms, ammunition, and explosives was recovered from the site. The items included multiple rifles, including SLRs and .303 rifles, a light machine gun, magazines, live ammunition, grenades, and explosive materials.