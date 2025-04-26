Manipur police arrest four insurgents from PLA and Prepak

Imphal: Manipur police and central security forces successfully apprehended four insurgents from two different banned outfits during separate operations in the valley districts of Manipur on Friday.

In the first operation, an intelligence-led cordon and search mission resulted in the arrest of two cadres from the proscribed People’s Liberation Army (PLA), the armed wing of the banned Revolutionary People’s Front (RPF).

The arrested individuals, identified as 33-year-old Sorokhaibam Joysankar @ Haoba and 30-year-old Moirangthem Nelson @ Mani, were taken into custody from Langthabal Mantrikhong Mayai Leikai, located under the jurisdiction of Singjamei Police Station in Imphal West District.

Authorities seized two mobile phones and one two-wheeler from the pair during the operation.

In a separate action, the police arrested two activists from the outlawed People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (Prepak). Khongbantabam Samarjit Meitei @ Langamba, aged 26, was arrested from Seijang Mayai Leikai, under Yaingangpokpi Police Station in Imphal East District.

In another operation in Imphal East, 25-year-old Elangbam Langamba Meitei @ Ibungo, another member of Prepak, was captured from a hideout. The police recovered two mobile phones and several incriminating documents from their possession.

The arrested individuals were involved in extortion activities targeting the general public.

The arrested insurgents, along with the recovered items, have been handed over to the concerned police stations for further legal proceedings.