Manipur Police arrest KCP-PWG member in Imphal West

Imphal: Manipur Police commandos arrested an active member of the banned Kangleipak Communist Party – People’s War Group (KCP-PWG) in Imphal West district, Manipur on Tuesday, officials said.

Acting on intelligence inputs about extortion attempts targeting business establishments, the anti-extortion unit of the Manipur Police commandos launched an operation at a designated location.

The operation, which lasted approximately 1 hour and 30 minutes, led to the arrest of an alleged KCP-PWG cadre, identified as Ningthoukhongjam Sushil Meitei, also known as Kangla or Ishingchaoba (50).

The arrest took place at the Konsam Oil Pump under the jurisdiction of Singjamei police station. Authorities recovered a mobile handset with a SIM card and several demand letters from his possession.

Sushil Meitei, a resident of Langthabal Kunja Mamang Leikai in Imphal West district, has been taken into custody, and a case has been registered under the relevant sections of the law for further legal proceedings.

This operation follows the recent arrests of two other KCP-PWG members—Khundrakpam Michael Singh (33) and Laishram Tomba Singh (33)—on March 16 from different locations in Imphal West district.