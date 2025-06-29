Imphal: Police, with assistance from central paramilitary forces, arrested an active member of the proscribed Kangleipak Communist Party-Taibanganba (KCP-T) from a hideout in Oinam Ushakhangdabi under Nambol police station in Manipur’s Bishnupur district.

Authorities later identified the arrestee as Leitongbam Sanamacha Singh (20), also known by the aliases Kenamcha, Keipha, and Nungshithoiba.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Following preliminary interrogation at the site, the joint security team launched a second operation at the foothills of Ngariyan, near TB Hospital, under Irilbung police station in Imphal East district.

During the follow-up operation, security forces busted a temporary insurgent camp and recovered a cache of illegal arms and ammunition.

The seized items included one .303 rifle with a magazine, three 12-bore double-barrel guns, 73 rounds of 12-bore live cartridges, two lathode shells, one No. 36 hand grenade with an arming ring, three rounds of .303 live ammunition, two bulletproof plates, one helmet, and one bulletproof jacket.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Police confirmed that both the arrestee and the seized materials were handed over to the Manipur police for further legal action.