Imphal: The Manipur Police arrested a 55-year-old man who had evaded capture after his wife was found hanging at their residence in Sagolband Govindaji, Imphal West district, an official said on Wednesday.

According to the official, police arrested the man identified as Rajkumar Chaoba on the charge of abetment to the suicide of his wife, RK (Ongbi) Lakhibai (52).

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The official stated that the authority produced Chaoba before the Chief Judicial Magistrate court in Imphal West district, and the court remanded him into judicial custody till May 6, 2025.

According to court proceedings, police received a report on April 21 that a woman was found hanging inside her house. When officers arrived at the scene, her husband had already fled. Police also reported that the couple had quarreled and engaged in a physical altercation earlier that day.

Assistant Public Prosecutor in his submission of report to the CJM stated that the alleged accused is a habitual drunkard. He tortured his late wife mentally and physically very frequently.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!