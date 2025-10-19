Imphal: A joint team from the Manipur police and central security forces, including female officers, apprehended a senior Meitei woman for her alleged association with the underground Kangleipak Communist Party-People’s War Group (KCP-PWG).

The police reported that Meikam Basantarani Devi (42), also known as Abenao, is a resident of Uripok Laikhurembi Leikai and currently staying at Pishum Oinam Leikai, both in Imphal West district.

She was apprehended from her hiding place under Singjamei-PS on Saturday.

According to the police, the arrested individual was allegedly involved in extortion activities and acted as a mediator through intimidation in cases of loan recovery and land disputes.

Several incriminating documents, a mobile phone, and an Aadhaar card were seized from her possession.

The police added that she was arrested under the relevant sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UA(P)A), as amended in the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023.