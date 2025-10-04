Imphal: Two individuals, a man and a woman, allegedly associated with an underground group and involved in an abduction case, were arrested from a location in the southern Thoubal district of Manipur on Friday, police reported on Saturday.

According to Manipur Police morning bulletin, a team from the Thoubal Police Station arrested two active cadres of the proscribed Kangleipak Communist Party – Apunba from their respective residences.

Lairenlakpam Dineshchandra Singh (30), a resident of Thoubal Wangkhem Mamang Leikai, Thoubal district, and Mrs. Wahida (60), of Thoubal Wangkhem Bazar, Thoubal district, were apprehended from their homes on Friday.

The report states that the duo was involved in an abduction case earlier in October 2024.

During the second phase of the operation, security forces arrested an active cadre of the Kangleipak Communist Party (People’s War Group), one Athokpam Ranjan (28), of Naoremthong Khulem Leikai under Lamphel Police Station, from Chingangbam Leirak, Imphal West district.

He was allegedly involved in extortion from the public in the valley area and in mediating between parties through intimidation in cases related to crimes against women.

A mobile phone was seized from his possession.