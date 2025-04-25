Imphal: Manipur Police and security forces have arrested two active cadres of the banned People’s Liberation Army (PLA), the armed wing of the Revolutionary People’s Front (RPF), during intensified search and area domination operations on Thursday.

The first arrest was made at Paobitek Lamkhai under Wangoi Police Station in Imphal West District, where police apprehended Leiphrakpam Sanatomba Meitei, also known as Puremba (32), a resident of Langthabal Lep Makha Leikai.

According to police sources, Meitei was involved in extortion activities targeting various schools in and around the Imphal area by issuing threats and monetary demands. During the arrest, authorities recovered a mobile handset, a two-wheeler, and Rs. 30,000 in cash, believed to be extorted money.

In a separate operation later the same day, security forces arrested another RPF/PLA cadre, Phuritshabam Sunil Singh, alias Negro or Jackson (39), from Khonghampat near Orchid Farm under Sekmai Police Station.

Originally from Leimakhong Chingmang in Imphal West, Singh had been taking refuge at the Mandop Yumpham Relief Camp in Khurkhul. One mobile handset was seized from his possession.

Both arrests mark a continuing effort by Manipur authorities to dismantle insurgent networks and curb extortion-related activities in the state.

Investigations into their operations and possible links to other members of the outlawed outfit are currently underway.