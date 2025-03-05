Impha: Manipur Cyber Crime Police arrested two teachers in connection with the leak of the Physics question paper in the ongoing Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination (HSSLCE) 2025, conducted by the Council of Higher Secondary Education Manipur (CoHSEM).

Cyber Crime Superintendent of Police, Ningombam John, said the police registered a case at the Cyber Crime Police Station after discovering the leak.

A thorough investigation quickly identified and apprehended the individuals responsible.

The police arrested Maibam Sunil Singh, 33, a Physics teacher at Paradise English School in Thoubal and Assistant Officer-in-Charge at an exam center, and Ningombam Jagdish Singh, 33, a Chemistry teacher at the same school. Sunil Singh also operates a private hostel.

The authorities arrested both teachers on March 3 and March 4, 2025, following due legal procedures.

They seized incriminating evidence, including mobile phones, from their possession. The police remanded them in judicial custody until March 8 for further investigation.