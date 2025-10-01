Imphal: Manipur Police, continuing their crackdown on anti-social elements, particularly a vehicle-lifting gang operating in the southern parts of the state, arrested a vehicle-lifter and recovered a stolen bike worth Rs 1.6 lakhs from his possession on Tuesday, the police reported on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, Manipur Police arrested one vehicle-lifter, later identified as Phundreimayum Dawad Khan (24), a resident of Sangaiyumpham Part-I, Puleipokpi Salam Macha under Yairipok Police Station, Thoubal district.

They apprehended him from Phoudel Oil Pump, located under the jurisdiction of Yairipok Police Station, Thoubal district. Police seized a red Royal Enfield Classic 350 two-wheeler without a registration number from his possession.

On the same day, Manipur Police issued 33 challans to motor vehicle offenders, collecting a total fine of Rs 61,500, and removed tinted films from four vehicles.

The report further stated that 348 vehicles carrying essential items moved along NH-37 (Imphal to Silchar route) under secured conditions.

Authorities enforced strict security measures at all vulnerable locations and provided securiy convoys along sensitive stretches to ensure the safe and uninterrupted movement of vehicles.

Additionally, the report mentioned that police installed a total of 115 nakas/checkpoints across various districts in both hill and valley regions of Manipur.