Manipur police arrest woman from Uttar Pradesh with heroin worth Rs 10 crore

Imphal: The Special Cell of the Manipur Police arrested a woman from Uttar Pradesh in connection with a drug trafficking case, seizing 1.557 kilograms of high-quality heroin worth more than Rs 10 crore in the international market, officials said on Tuesday.

The Anti-Drug unit revealed that the arrested woman, identified as Shamim Bano, aged 46, a resident of Barauli Malik, Bara Banki in Uttar Pradesh, was part of an extensive interstate narcotics trafficking network.

This syndicate was actively involved in smuggling heroin from Myanmar into India through Manipur, with distribution operations extending to Assam, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi.

Based on credible intelligence inputs, the Special Cell conducted a targeted operation in Imphal and apprehended Shamim Bano near the North Assam Oil Company, close to a public toilet under Imphal Police Station in Imphal West District.

During the arrest, authorities seized 1.557 kilograms of suspected heroin powder, along with a mobile phone, an Aadhaar card, three bags, and a sum of Rs 1,400 in cash from her possession.

Shamim Bano has been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. Both she and the recovered items have been handed over to the concerned police station for further legal proceedings.