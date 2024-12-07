Imphal: Manipur police, CRPF, and Assam Rifles intensified their raids on Friday, targeting the hideouts of armed miscreants in the foothill of Pechi Chinglak under the Thoubal police station in the southern Thoubal district.

At around 6 AM, a joint operation led to the seizure of a cache of arms, ammunition, and explosives beneath the culvert of the Pechi Chinglak foothill in Manipur.

The confiscated items included one SMG carbine with a magazine, three hand grenades, two tube launchers, four live rounds of ammunition, five 9 mm magazines, 26 empty cases, one bayonet, two arming rings, and one Baofeng radio set with a charger.

This was the second such raid in less than a week. On December 5, the same joint team conducted an operation in the Fungei Ching Ngamukhong area of the same district.

The operation yielded one SLR, one SMG Carbine, a 12-bore double-barrel gun, one 9 mm Pistol, one .32 mm Pistol, six Grenades, two Detonators, 39 live ammunition rounds, and a Walkie Talkie (Baofeng) along with a Charger.

