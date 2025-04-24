Manipur: Police halt Youth Congress protest over Pahalgam attack

Imphal: A protest march organized by the All India Youth Congress and the Manipur Pradesh Youth Congress Committee turned tense on Thursday afternoon when police halted the rally at the gate of the Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee office in Imphal West district.

The demonstration was held to condemn the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, which claimed the lives of 26 people.

The march, led by Sarifa Rehman, General Secretary of the Indian Youth Congress, was stopped by Imphal city police around 2:20 PM, sparking a minor scuffle as some protesters tried to breach the police cordon.

Additional police forces were deployed, and the rally was eventually confined to the Congress Bhavan premises.

Protesters carried placards and banners reading slogans like “Tribute to Pahalgam Martyrs! Act Against Terror. Act Against Pakistan!” and “Enough bloodshed, Strike terror at its source.” Chants of “Down Down BJP Government, Down Down Amit Shah” were also heard.

Speaking to the media, Rehman criticized the BJP-led central government, blaming Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration for failing to ensure public safety in Kashmir. She called the Pahalgam attack a national tragedy and urged swift action against terrorism.

The protest concluded without further incident, with no reported injuries or arrests.