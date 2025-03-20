Imphal: Manipur police and India’s paramilitary troopers intercepted two Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) from joining an underground outfit operating in the region on Wednesday, the police said.

This came to the notice when the joint team of the Manipur police commandos and Assam Rifles arrested persons including an active cadre of banned KCP (City Meitei), namely, Khumukcham Ibomcha Singh @ Thabungton (47) during an operation at Irengbam Mayai Leikai within the jurisdiction of the Bishnupur District on Wednesday.

The police identified the other two individuals as Yumnam Premkumar Singh (42) and Yumnam Anandkumar Singh (36), both permanent residents of Thingkangphai Village, Churachandpur, and currently residing at Irengbam Village under Nambol police station in Bishnupur District.

The team recovered one M-20 Pistol, one M-20 magazine, two live rounds of M-20 ammunition, 34 live rounds of 9 mm ammunition, five live rounds of 7.62 mm (SLR) ammunition, and three Baofeng wireless sets with a charger.

