Manipur police nab woman linked to PREPAK-Pro extortion network

Imphal: A 43-year-old woman was arrested by Manipur Police Commandos on Thursday for allegedly assisting a banned militant group in extortion operations in the southern valley region of Manipur.

The accused, identified as Moirangmayum Sapana Devi, also known as Naocha, hails from Lilong Chajing Mairenkhong Leikai in Imphal West District.

According to official sources, she was apprehended while collecting extortion money from local businesses in Lilong Bazar, located under the jurisdiction of Lilong Police Station in Thoubal District.

Police said the arrest followed multiple complaints from shopkeepers and residents about ongoing extortion activities in the area. Acting on these reports, the anti-extortion unit of the Lilong Police Commandos launched an operation and successfully apprehended the suspect.

During the investigation, it was revealed that Sapana Devi had been channeling the collected funds to the proscribed People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak – Progressive (PREPAK-Pro), thereby aiding the group’s extortion racket.

Authorities also seized a mobile phone and an Aadhaar card from her possession at the time of the arrest.

The police confirmed that further investigation is underway to uncover the extent of her involvement and possible links to other operatives.